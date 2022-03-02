Iraq Oil Exports Rise to $8.5bn in February

By John Lee.

Iraq's Ministry of Oil has announced preliminary oil exports for February of 92,790,173 barrels, giving an average for the month of 3.314 million barrels per day (bpd), up from the 3.203 million bpd exported in January.

The exports from the oilfields in central and southern Iraq amounted to approximately 91,314,828 barrels, while exports from the Kirkuk fields through the port of Ceyhan amounted to 1,475,345 barrels. Although not stated explicitly, this implies there were no exports to Jordan by truck.

Revenues for the month were $8.54 billion, at an average price of $92.083 per barrel.

January's export figures can be found here.

(Source: Ministry of Oil)

: related_posts issince version 5.12.0! Use yarpp_related instead. inon line