Navigate

Navigation

Iraq Oil Exports Rise to $8.5bn in February

By on 2nd March 2022 in Iraq Oil & Gas News

By John Lee.

Iraq's Ministry of Oil has announced preliminary oil exports for February of 92,790,173 barrels, giving an average for the month of 3.314 million barrels per day (bpd), up from the 3.203 million bpd exported in January.

The exports from the oilfields in central and southern Iraq amounted to approximately 91,314,828 barrels, while exports from the Kirkuk fields through the port of Ceyhan amounted to 1,475,345 barrels. Although not stated explicitly, this implies there were no exports to Jordan by truck.

Revenues for the month were $8.54 billion, at an average price of $92.083 per barrel.

January's export figures can be found here.

(Source: Ministry of Oil)


Deprecated: related_posts is deprecated since version 5.12.0! Use yarpp_related instead. in /srv/users/ibn/apps/ibn/public/wp-includes/functions.php on line 5211

Related posts:

Iraq Finalises January Oil Exports Iraq Finalises Oil Exports for February Iraq Finalises December Oil Exports Iraq Finalises November Oil Exports
No comments yet.

Deprecated: get_currentuserinfo is deprecated since version 4.5.0! Use wp_get_current_user() instead. in /srv/users/ibn/apps/ibn/public/wp-includes/functions.php on line 5211

Leave a Reply