"Dinar Debacle" pits Iraq's FM against Sadrists

From Amwaj Media. Any opinions expressed are those of the author(s), and do not necessarily reflect the views of Iraq Business News.

Dinar debacle pits Iraq's finance minister against Sadrists

Iraq's finance minister is caught in a worsening confrontation with the Sadrist Movement.

The clash erupted after Shiite cleric and politician Muqtada Al-Sadr took to Twitter on Feb. 17 to demand that top finance officials be summoned by the parliament over currency-related issues.

Importantly, Sadr's call for a halt to the smuggling of hard currency may also be targeted at Iran.

The full report can be viewed here (registration required).

: related_posts issince version 5.12.0! Use yarpp_related instead. inon line