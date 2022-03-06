The War in Ukraine, and Iraq's Multibillion-Dollar Wheat Imports

By Robert Tollast and Mina Aldroubi, for The National. Any opinions expressed here are those of the author(s) and do not necessarily reflect the views of Iraq Business News.

Iraq's multibillion-dollar wheat import bill: how war in Ukraine affects the wider world

The war in Ukraine, one of the world's major wheat producing regions, has led to a massive rise in wheat prices, leaving Iraq facing a multibillion-dollar food import bill.

Click here to read the full article.

: related_posts issince version 5.12.0! Use yarpp_related instead. inon line