From Amwaj Media. Any opinions expressed are those of the author(s), and do not necessarily reflect the views of Iraq Business News.

Iraq struggles to overcome housing crisis

According to Abdul-Zahra Al-Hindawi, a spokesperson for the Ministry of Planning, the country needs 2.5M additional housing units.

The full report can be viewed here (registration required).

