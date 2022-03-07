Navigate

Iraq struggles to overcome Housing crisis

By on 7th March 2022 in Construction & Engineering In Iraq, Politics

From Amwaj Media. Any opinions expressed are those of the author(s), and do not necessarily reflect the views of Iraq Business News.

According to Abdul-Zahra Al-Hindawi, a spokesperson for the Ministry of Planning, the country needs 2.5M additional housing units.

