Navigate

Navigation

Iraq Refuses to Condemn Russian Invasion of Ukraine

By on 8th March 2022 in Politics, Security

By Shelly Kittleson for Al Monitor. Any opinions expressed here are those of the author(s) and do not necessarily reflect the views of Iraq Business News.

Militias support Russian invasion as Iraq refuses to condemn

Iraq has aligned with China and Iran in abstaining from a UN General Assembly resolution condemning Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Click here to read the full article.


Deprecated: related_posts is deprecated since version 5.12.0! Use yarpp_related instead. in /srv/users/ibn/apps/ibn/public/wp-includes/functions.php on line 5211

Related posts:

Iraqi Students Stranded in Ukraine The War in Ukraine, and Iraq's Multibillion-Dollar Wheat Imports Iraqi Central Bank may Stop Financial Dealings with Russia UN Reparations Panel Concludes; Iraq pays $52.4bn for Kuwait Invasion
No comments yet.

Deprecated: get_currentuserinfo is deprecated since version 4.5.0! Use wp_get_current_user() instead. in /srv/users/ibn/apps/ibn/public/wp-includes/functions.php on line 5211

Leave a Reply