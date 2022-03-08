Iraq Refuses to Condemn Russian Invasion of Ukraine

By Shelly Kittleson for Al Monitor. Any opinions expressed here are those of the author(s) and do not necessarily reflect the views of Iraq Business News.

Militias support Russian invasion as Iraq refuses to condemn

Iraq has aligned with China and Iran in abstaining from a UN General Assembly resolution condemning Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Click here to read the full article.

: related_posts issince version 5.12.0! Use yarpp_related instead. inon line