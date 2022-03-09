By Knox Thames and Sarhang Hamasaeed for the United States Institute of Peace (USIP). Any opinions expressed here are those of the author(s) and do not necessarily reflect the views of Iraq Business News.

A New Test for Iraq's Democracy and Stability

The 2021 election was hopeful. But forming a government, including minorities remain uncertain.

Click here to read the full article.

: related_posts issince version 5.12.0! Use yarpp_related instead. inon line