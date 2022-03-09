Navigate

Emergency Meeting on Food Security in Iraq

9th March 2022

By John Lee.

Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi has held an emergency meeting on Sunday to discuss food security following the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

The meeting included the Ministers of Finance, Foreign Affairs, Planning, Trade, Agriculture, Water Resources, Industry, the Secretary-General of the Council of Ministers, and a number of advisors.

As the situation has led to increased food prices, the Prime Minister has directed the ministries to look into the issue of food security and strategic storage of foodstuffs.

(Source: Govt of Iraq)


