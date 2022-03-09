KRG PM Barzani attends Industrial Forum in Erbil

KRG Prime Minister Masrour Barzani on Sunday attended and supervised the Industrial Forum for Developing Market and Job Opportunities in Erbil.

In his remarks to the Forum, Prime Minister Barzani noted that development in the Kurdistan Region was to the benefit of all of Iraq, and asked Iraqi politicians not to create obstacles to the Region's development.

"We believe that development in the Kurdistan Region is beneficial to all Iraqis. Our Iraqi brothers and sisters should look at the Region's development from that point of view, rather and than trying to cause barriers and obstacles for the Kurdistan Region," Prime Minister Barzani said.

The Prime Minister also emphasized the ninth cabinet's efforts to develop industries in the region.

"Since the start of this cabinet, we have worked to diversify the economy and focus on all sectors in order to not rely solely on one source of income," he said, adding that the KRG has specifically tried to develop "industries and agriculture" in the interests of "building a strong economic infrastructure."

Prime Minister Barzani also addressed ongoing disputes with Baghdad, remarking that "we reiterate that we want to have the best relations with the federal government and will insist on our constitutional rights in order to further develop the Kurdistan Region and bring forth stability and peace in Iraq."

(Source: KRG)

