Iraqi initiative to plant One Million Trees

By John Lee.

Iraq has launched an initiative to plant one million trees and seedlings in order to increase green spaces, achieve sustainable development and reduce desertification.

The Director General of the Non-Governmental Organizations Department, Mr. Ashraf Abdel Karim Al-Dahan, said the project includes environmental awareness, agricultural campaigns, and providing state institutions, universities, schools, public squares and city entrances with green spaces.

At the launch event, attended by the Minister of Environment, Dr. Jassem Al-Falahi, and the Deputy Secretary-General of the Council of Ministers, Dr. Jassem Al-Halbousi, al-Dahan added that the trees grown will include dates and citrus fruits.

The project was launched in cooperation with the Al-Araqah Foundation for Culture and Development.

(Source: Iraqi Cabinet)

: related_posts issince version 5.12.0! Use yarpp_related instead. inon line