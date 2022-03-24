Discussion on Digital Rights and Digital Security in Iraq

UNAMI and Iraqi Network for Social Media hold roundtable discussion on digital rights and digital security in Baghdad

UNAMI, in cooperation with the Iraqi Network for Social Media (INSM), organized a roundtable on digital rights and digital security in Baghdad on Tuesday.

This provided for the first time a platform for dialogue among Iraqi authorities, private companies and civil society representatives, outlining issues encountered by all sides in relation to cybersecurity.

"An open and trusted internet cultivates innovation and creates opportunities for all. Its foundation lies in the trust of users, reliable networks and a free and secure internet which is more important than ever", said Hayder Hamzoz, Founder and CEO of INSM.

Participants proposed concrete next steps on how to tackle the issue of security in the online space, including the establishment of coordination mechanisms, internet policies and the adoption of relevant laws.

"Only a continuous multi-stakeholder dialogue, framed by human rights, will lead to a sustainable way forward, protecting the human rights of all in cyberspace", said Danielle Bell, Chief of the Human Rights Office of UNAMI.

This roundtable concluded a cutting-edge project aimed to enhance the online protection of civil society organizations engaged on human rights matters. The project provided a series of trainings on digital rights and online security in the past few months that were attended by approximately 200 participants.

This was accompanied by the provision of several protection tools, including a digital security guide, a digital help desk, and tailor-made digital security assessments for Iraqi NGOs.

(Source: UN)

