Land Allocated for Iraq-Jordan Free Zone

By John Lee.

Iraq's Ministry of Industry and Minerals has reportedly finalised the details of an "Economic City" between Iraq and Jordan.

According to the Iraqi News Agency (INA), USID has carried out a comprehensive study of the project, and land has been allocated for the Industrial Cities Commission,

It says the aim is to establish a joint development zone that includes an industrial city and a free logistical area to attract capital, investments and job opportunities.

Goods manufactured in this zone are "of multiple origin to facilitate their entry into the Iraqi market and their export to global markets by benefiting from trade agreements between Jordan and other countries."

(Source: INA)

