Iraq Stock Market Report

Rabee Securities Iraq Stock Exchange (ISX) market report (week ending: 24th March 2022).

Please click here to view a table of listed companies and their associated ticker codes.



The RSISX index ended the week at IQD1046 (+0.9%) / $923 (+0.9%) (weekly change) (+13.9% and +14.7% YTD change, respectively). The number of week traded shares was 4.0 bn and the weekly trading volume was IQD7.3 bn ($5.0 mn).

ISX Company Announcements

Ashur Bank (BASH) resumed trading on Mar. 22 after being suspended from trading on Dec. 21, 2021 due to its AGM (Dec. 25, 2021) in which they discussed and approved 2020 annual financial statements and elected two original and five alternative board members.

ISX suspended trading of Trust International Islamic Bank (BTRU) starting Mar. 24 due to the AGM that will be held on Mar. 29 to discuss and approve 2021 annual financial statements.

ISX suspended trading of Bain Al-Nahrain Investment (VMES) starting Mar. 24 due to the AGM that will be held on Mar. 29 to discuss and approve 2019 - 2021 annual financial statements and electing new board members.

ISX will suspend trading of Tourist Village of Mosul Dam (HTVM) starting Mar. 27 if the company fails to explain why the prices touched the higher limit on Mar. 23 and Mar. 24.

ISX will suspend trading of Iraqi Date Processing and Marketing (IIDP) starting Apr. 4 due to the GA that will be held on Apr. 7 to elect new board members.

Ameen Al-Iraq Islamic Bank (BAME) has completed the legal procedures for the capital increase from IQD150 bn to IQD200 bn through 33.3% rights issue.

Al-Mashreq Al-Arabi Islamic Bank for Investment (BAMS) invited its shareholders to subscribe on 50 bn shares starting Mar. 20 from the capital increase from IQD200 bn to IQD250 bn through 25% rights issue. Subscription period is no less than 30 days and no more than 60 days.

