KRG, UNFPA tackling Gender-Based Violence

The Department of Media and Information (DMI) of the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) to promote ending gender-based violence and youth participation in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq.

The event was also attended by the Head of KRG Department of Foreign Relations, Safeen Dizayee.

The newly established partnership will allow DMI and UNFPA to raise awareness on prevention and response of gender-based violence, on women's rights and promote healthy and informed choices for young people across the Kurdistan Region.

DMI and UNFPA will jointly conduct advocacy campaigns and support dissemination of people-centred data and interventions.

The MoU further outlines plans for collaboration between the two parties including joint interventions and activities.

(Source: KRG)

