Royal Jordanian signs Partnership with National Bank of Iraq

By John Lee.

Royal Jordanian Airlines and the National Bank of Iraq (NBI) have sealed an agreement to introduce the first co-branded credit card in Iraq under RJ's frequent flyer program "Royal Club".

This co-branded credit card allows its holders the opportunity to earn additional miles on each payment when using the bank's credit card, whilst exchanging these miles against many rewards that the program offers ranging from flight tickets, upgrade on their travel booking class, extra baggage allowance and many other benefits.

Royal Jordanian's Chief Commercial Officer Karim Makhlouf said:

"We are delighted to cooperate with NBI and introduce the first co-branded credit card in Iraq."

(Source: RJ)

