From Oxfam. Any opinions expressed here are those of the author(s) and do not necessarily reflect the views of Iraq Business News.

Unfarmed Now, Uninhabited When? Agriculture and climate change in Iraq

Small-scale farmers in Iraq are among the most affected groups in Iraq by climate change and water scarcity. With the reduction of rainfall and soaring temperature, agricultural production is dropping, and farmers' ability to cope is hindered.

Affected farmers are exhausted and feel that they are left alone in the face of crisis. Many farmers are leaving their lands and looking for better opportunities away from their land and the urban areas.

Duty bearers need to mobilize resources and political well to support farmers and the agricultural sector through a national strategy with clear vision on the current needs and comprehensive forecast of the impacts of climate change.

While agriculture is at the heart of Iraq's past and present, its position in the country's future is at risk.

Click here to read the full report.

