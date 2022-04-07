Contract for Rehabilitation of War-Damaged Houses in Baiji

By John Lee.

Al-Ekhwa Al-Nubalaa for General Trading & Contracting Limited has won a contract with the United Nations Secretariat for the "rehabilitation of 60 War Damaged Houses in Al Asry Neighboorhood, Baiji District, Salah Al Din Governorate."

The contract is valued at $157,815, and is scheduled to be completed by 7th July 2022.

(Source: UNGM)

