Contract for Rehabilitation of War-Damaged Houses in Baiji

By on 7th April 2022 in Construction & Engineering In Iraq

By John Lee.

Al-Ekhwa Al-Nubalaa for General Trading & Contracting Limited has won a contract with the United Nations Secretariat for the "rehabilitation of 60 War Damaged Houses in Al Asry Neighboorhood, Baiji District, Salah Al Din Governorate."

The contract is valued at $157,815, and is scheduled to be completed by 7th July 2022.

(Source: UNGM)


