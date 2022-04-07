Navigate

US Firm to install Security System for Baghdad Int'l Zone

By on 7th April 2022 in Construction & Engineering In Iraq, Iraq Industry & Trade News, Security

By John Lee.

Dari Concepts LLC, Newark, Delaware, has been awarded a $10,026,228 firm-fixed-price contract for labor, materials and supplies to acquire, deliver and install security systems along the perimeter of the International Zone in Baghdad, Iraq.

Bids were solicited via the internet with eight received. Work will be performed in Baghdad, Iraq, with an estimated completion date of Dec. 27, 2022.

Foreign Military Financing, Iraq Ministry of Defense funds in the amount of $10,026,228 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Middle East District, is the contracting activity (W912ER-22-C-0011).

(Source: US Dept of Defense)


