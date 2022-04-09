Navigate

Najaf launches Chinese-Funded Schools Project

By on 9th April 2022 in Construction & Engineering In Iraq, Iraq Education and Training News, Iraq Industry & Trade News

By John Lee.

Work has started on the construction of 40 new schools in Najaf, as part of the Chinese-funded plan to build 1,000 schools across the country.

The schools will be built by the Power Construction Corporation of China (PowerChina).

The Secretary-General of the Council of Ministers, the Minister of Education and the Governor of Najaf laid the foundation stone for the first of the new schools on Thursday.

(Source: Ministry of Education)


