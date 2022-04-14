Navigate

Iraq Suspends need for Import Licenses for Essential Items

By on 14th April 2022 in Agriculture, Iraq Industry & Trade News, Politics

By John Lee.

The Iraqi Cabinet has suspended of the requirement for import licenses for foodstuffs, consumables, and medicines until June 8, 2022.

The move is intended to ease supply and reduce the upward pressure on prices.

In a statement, the cabinet assured that it would maintain inspection and quality control procedures, health checks, and agricultural and veterinary quarantines at border crossings.

It has also set up a committee to study the procedures for importing eggs and poultry in a way that guarantees fair and stable prices.

