KRG to Streamline procedure for Company Registration

By John Lee.
The Council of Ministers of the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) has approved a draft bill concerning company registration.
According to a statement from the KRG, the bill aims to streamline and simplify the process of registering new companies, with the aim of reducing bureaucracy and encouraging investment.
(Source: KRG)
Deprecated: related_posts is deprecated since version 5.12.0! Use yarpp_related instead. in /srv/users/ibn/apps/ibn/public/wp-includes/functions.php on line 5323
No comments yet.