KRG to Streamline procedure for Company Registration

By on 14th April 2022 in Investment, Iraq Industry & Trade News, Politics

By John Lee.

The Council of Ministers of the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) has approved a draft bill concerning company registration.

According to a statement from the KRG, the bill aims to streamline and simplify the process of registering new companies, with the aim of reducing bureaucracy and encouraging investment.

(Source: KRG)


