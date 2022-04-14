Navigate

Iraq to sign Double Taxation Agreements

By on 14th April 2022 in Iraq Industry & Trade News, Politics

By John Lee.

The Cabinet held its weekly meeting on Tuesday under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi.

Following discussions, the Cabinet authorised the Ministry of Finance to negotiate and initialize a draft agreement for the avoidance of double taxation and the prevention of tax evasion on income and capital, between Iraq and Jordan, Sri Lanka, Slovakia, Qatar, Pakistan and Romania.

