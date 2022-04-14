Navigate

Protesters disrupt Gharraf Oil Field

By on 14th April 2022 in Employment, Iraq Oil & Gas News

By John Lee.

Demonstrators have reportedly caused disruption at oil facilities in Dhi Qar on Wednesday.

According to Anadolu Agency, dozens of university graduates gathered at the Al-Gharraf oilfield to demand employment.

A local resident is quoted as saying that applications for jobs at the field had received no reply.

(Source: Anadolu Agency)


