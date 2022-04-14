Protesters disrupt Gharraf Oil Field

By John Lee.

Demonstrators have reportedly caused disruption at oil facilities in Dhi Qar on Wednesday.

According to Anadolu Agency, dozens of university graduates gathered at the Al-Gharraf oilfield to demand employment.

A local resident is quoted as saying that applications for jobs at the field had received no reply.

(Source: Anadolu Agency)

