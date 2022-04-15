"Iraq is Booming" - New Employment Report

Iraq is Booming: MSelect releases extensive and upbeat Iraq employment survey report

Iraq's first major employment and recruitment report has just been published by M Select, a leading Iraqi Recruitment and HR company and member of IBBC.

In a wide-ranging survey across multiple sectors, regions and company sizes, there is overwhelmingly bullish news on employment demand and companies intending to hire. On average across all sectors 76% of companies intend to hire in the next six months.

Top sectors for companies expecting to hire in the next six months, include Telecoms (85%), Oil and gas (83%) Food and beverage (75%), Technical and professional services (70%) while Education and Healthcare lower at ( 20%).

Hal Miran (CEO MSelect) comments:

"This upswing mirrors what we are finding across our offices. Technical engineers in Telecoms and for Oil and Gas are highly sought after' Many international companies are expanding and building new telecom infrastructures in Iraq, while on the consumer front there's demand for smart phones and retail personnel. We're delighted the report has shed so much light on employers' intentions, as it not only gives a real boost to young people's prospects, but also to the Iraqi economy, that we see booming.

"Our intention is to continue to publish the report findings every six months and track how the economy and sectors are evolving."

The report also indicates that larger corporations over 250 employers, are those who are expanding fastest, and who require the most technically advanced employees. These companies tend to be large internationals, which suggests Iraq is being seen as a more attractive destination for investment.

However, a relatively slow performance of SME's may be down to financing opportunities for expansion, but SMEs could pick up as the major corporations begin to demand more support services.

Christophe Michels, MD of IBBC also comments:

"The report is highly relevant to our members, many of whom are larger corporates, and gives a great indication of how their HR departments can plan for expansion across all sectors, and the opportunity for Iraqi youth for high quality employment and the skills and training required to achieve that."

MSelect will be presenting the key findings on the report on April 28th at 11am BST via IBBC. To gain access to the report and to sign up for the presentation please below:

Register here

Download Iraq Employment Survey here

Hal Miran is a speaker at IBBC Spring Conference on 24th of May. More information about IBBC Spring conference here.

(Source: IBBC)

: related_posts issince version 5.12.0! Use yarpp_related instead. inon line