KRG to continue Oil Negotiations with Baghdad

By John Lee.

The KRG's Council of Ministers held its weekly meeting on Wednesday, led by Prime Minister Masrour Barzani.

Referring to the recent round of discussions to resolve the dispute over oil sales between Erbil and Baghdad, the Council stressed the importance of continuing to defend the Kurdistan Region's constitutional rights within Iraq.

It added that negotiations with Baghdad will continue until a mutually acceptable agreement is reached concerning the Region's oil and gas industry.

With no final agreement having yet been reached, the Council added that, while they regard the situation as a violation of the Iraqi oil and gas law, contractual obligations to oil companies currently engaged in the Region will be fulfilled regardless.

(Source: KRG)