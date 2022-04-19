Meeting to discuss Development of Kadhimiya

By John Lee.

The Secretary-General of the Council of Ministers has chaired a meeting on the development the holy city of Kadhimiya, a suburb of Baghdad, which is described as "a destination for official delegations and visitors from all over the world."



Dr. Hamid Naim Al-Ghazi emphasised the prioritization of projects, such as multi-storey garages, infrastructure development, and afforestation, stressing the need to pay attention to the corniche and recreational spaces and to add tourist facilities to the city.

The meeting was attended by the Mayor of Baghdad and the head of the Shiite Endowment, the municipal and technical representatives of the Baghdad Municipality, in addition to the mayor of the city of Kadhimiya and the general manager of the Kadhimiya municipality department, as well as a number of directors in the Baghdad Municipality.

A masterplan for the city has previously been drawn up by London architects HNNA.

(Source: Govt of Iraq)

