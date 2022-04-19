Moonline Travel signs Partnership Agreement with FCM

By John Lee.

UK-based business travel management company FCM has signed a partnership agreement with Sulaymaniya-based Moonline Travel & Trade Ltd.

According to FCM's Managing Director of Middle East and Africa, Ciarán Kelly, this partnership is critical to FCM's local service delivery and market share growth strategies for the wider region:

"Choosing to expand FCM's capabilities in Iraq at this time enables us to provide global coverage for existing corporate customers while meeting demand from multi-national companies requiring a true end-to-end travel experience when doing business in this growing market.

"Together with Moonline Travel, we are able to offer our clients access to highly experienced staff with deep local knowledge that complements FCM's technology and global expertise. I am very pleased to welcome Moonline Travel to the FCM network and expand our presence across the MEA region."

Moonline Travel's managing director, Rebin Mustafa said:

"Our organisation is very proud to be the official representative of FCM in Iraq. In addition to providing excellent services for clients locally, we are also excited to play our part in helping FCM penetrate this emerging market to further grow our collective customer base across the region."

(Source: FCM)

