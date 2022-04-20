US issues Report on Human Rights in Iraq

By John Lee.
The US State Department has issued its annual Country Report on Human Rights Practices in Iraq.
The reports cover internationally recognized individual, civil, political, and worker rights, as set forth in the Universal Declaration of Human Rights and other international agreements.
Click here to download the full report.
(Source: US Department of State)
Deprecated: related_posts is deprecated since version 5.12.0! Use yarpp_related instead. in /srv/users/ibn/apps/ibn/public/wp-includes/functions.php on line 5323
No comments yet.