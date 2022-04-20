Navigate

Navigation

US issues Report on Human Rights in Iraq

By on 20th April 2022 in Politics, Security

By John Lee.

The US State Department has issued its annual Country Report on Human Rights Practices in Iraq.

The reports cover internationally recognized individual, civil, political, and worker rights, as set forth in the Universal Declaration of Human Rights and other international agreements.

Click here to download the full report.

(Source: US Department of State)


Deprecated: related_posts is deprecated since version 5.12.0! Use yarpp_related instead. in /srv/users/ibn/apps/ibn/public/wp-includes/functions.php on line 5323

Related posts:

Iraq Launches Human Rights National Action Plan Housing, Land and Property Rights in Iraq Addressing Iraq's Human Capital Crisis Discussion on Digital Rights and Digital Security in Iraq
No comments yet.

Deprecated: get_currentuserinfo is deprecated since version 4.5.0! Use wp_get_current_user() instead. in /srv/users/ibn/apps/ibn/public/wp-includes/functions.php on line 5323

Leave a Reply