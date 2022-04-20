DNO releases latest Production Data

By John Lee.

DNO has issued an update on production and sales volumes for the quarter as well as other key financial information.

Volumes ( boepd ):

Gross operated production Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q1 2021 Kurdistan 106,465 107,472 111,985 North Sea - - - Net entitlement production Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q1 2021 Kurdistan 26,670 29,367 28,593 North Sea 12,700 13,571 15,173 Sales Q1 2022 Q4 2021 Q1 2021 Kurdistan 26,670 29,367 28,593 North Sea 10,689 23,289 10,953

Selected cash flow items

During the quarter, DNO received USD 206.6 million net from the Kurdistan Regional Government, of which USD 160.7 million represents the entitlement share of October, November and December 2021 Tawke license crude oil deliveries.

Of the balance, USD 13.8 million represents override payments equivalent to three percent of gross October and November 2021 Tawke license revenues and USD 32.1 million represents payments towards arrears built up from non-payment of certain invoices in 2019 and 2020.

DNO paid one tax installment of USD 12.6 million in Norway as tax losses for 2021 ended lower than estimated tax losses that were the basis for tax refunds received during H2 2021.

The Company paid a dividend of NOK 0.20 per share, totaling USD 22.2 million.

(Source: DNO)

