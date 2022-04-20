Iraq-Jordan Pipeline Decision Delayed Again

By John Lee.
Iraq's oil ministry has said that future of the long-delayed oil export pipeline from Iraq to the Jordanian port of Aqaba will be decided by the next government.
The country has still not formed a new government following parliamentary elections in October.
At a press conference at the weekend, the Ministry of Oil clarified that the project, which it says will not exceed $8.5 billion, is still "under technical study", and has not yet been put out to contract.
It also revealed that the Council of Ministers agreed to change the contract basis from BOOT (build-own-operate-transfer) to EPCF (engineering, procurement, construction and financing), which is sometimes referred to as "turnkey", for the entire project; it had previously been split between the two methodologies.
The total capacity of the pipeline from Basra to Haditha is planned to be 2 million barrels per day (bpd), with one million bpd planned for the section from Haditha and Aqaba.
The American company Honeywell UOP was recently approved to develop Haditha refinery.
(Source: Ministry of Oil)
Deprecated: related_posts is deprecated since version 5.12.0! Use yarpp_related instead. in /srv/users/ibn/apps/ibn/public/wp-includes/functions.php on line 5323
No comments yet.