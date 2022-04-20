Navigate

Iraqi Working Group to coordinate with Iran on Gas Supply

By on 20th April 2022 in Iraq Industry & Trade News, Iraq Oil & Gas News

By John Lee

Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi has ordered that a working team from the Ministry of Electricity travel to Iran to solve problems related to the supplying of gas.

At a meeting with the Electricity Ministry and senior officials on Sunday, there was discussion about the high electricity demand in summer, and how to remove obstacles relating to the production and distribution of electricity.

The meeting addressed plans to protect electric pylons from sabotage, and the status of the rehabilitation work on the Baghdad / Baiji 400KV line.

(Source: Office of the Iraqi Prime Minister)


