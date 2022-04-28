IDC starts Drilling 20 Oil Wells at Nasiriyah

By John Lee.

The Iraqi Drilling Company (IDC) has started work on the first of its 20 oil wells at the Nasiriyah oil field in Dhi Qar.

IDC's Director General, Basem Abdul Karim, said that the project is part of a contract with the Dhi Qar Oil Company (DQOC) in cooperation with Weatherford.

The planned depth of the well is 2,200 meters.

The project is to be completed within 18 months.

(Source: Ministry of Oil)

