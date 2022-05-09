Navigate

Iraq Revenues to Exceed $150 Billion

By on 9th May 2022 in Iraq Oil & Gas News

By John Lee.

A financial advisor to the Iraqi Prime Minister has said he expects Iraq's revenues this year to exceed $150 billion.

Speaking to the state-controlled Iraqi News Agency (INA), Mudhar Muhammad Salih said sustained high oil prices, combined with non-oil revenues of "no less than $8-10 billion", will result in total revenues for whole of Iraq (including the Kurdistan Region) of at least $150 billion.

His estimates were based on IMF assumptions, including an average oil price of  $104, and daily exports of crude oil from the Baghdad-controlled region of 3.4 million barrels per day.

(Source: INA)


