IBBC appoints industry specialist as Strategic Development Officer

As the Iraq Britain Business Council (IBBC) Board and Executive Committee re-fresh their strategic plan to continue a pathway to success for Iraq and its business community, it has appointed a Strategic Development Officer to bring industry expertise and experience to its management team.

Colin Findlay brings over 40 years of experience in the Oil & Gas sector and in industrial manufacturing as a Chief Executive Officer and Industry Association Chairman. Colin led Severn Glocon Group's Iraq operations from 2012 onwards and was an active member of the IBBC during that time.

Colin says:

"I am delighted to take up this appointment. I took 3 months carrying out an in-depth strategic review of IBBC, its aims, objectives and member activities before joining and feel able now to support its future strategic development.

"My review further consolidated my understanding of the IBBC's reputation and merits as an influencer in the Iraq & British business community. My initial activities will focus on improving the capacity of the IBBC to reach its goals before supporting Christophe in the delivery of long term strategic objectives."

Christophe Michel's IBBC's Managing Director commented:

"We are delighted that Colin has chosen to join IBBC and support our work. His strategic review was very timely and has helped focus our thinking on the future of IBBC and how it delivers its work across the region.

"The IBBC has always sought to bring industry experience together with international relations expertise and also to ensure that we offer value to our members and business associates. The addition of Colin to the team will add strength and capacity to our work."

Please see Colin Findlay's bio here.

(Source: IBBC)

: related_posts issince version 5.12.0! Use yarpp_related instead. inon line