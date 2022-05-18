From Amwaj Media. Any opinions expressed are those of the author(s), and do not necessarily reflect the views of Iraq Business News.

PM Kadhimi under fire as Iraq debates new oil pipeline to Jordan

Since taking office in May 2020, Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi has placed the activation of an oil pipeline to Jordan at the top of his agenda.

The idea is to transfer crude from the southern city of Basra to the Jordanian Red Sea port of Aqaba, reaching international markets via the Suez Canal.

However, plans for the pipeline have drawn heavy criticism from Iraqi political factions close to Tehran-despite the new opportunities it would create for Iran.

The full report can be viewed here (registration required).

: related_posts issince version 5.12.0! Use yarpp_related instead. inon line