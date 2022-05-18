Navigate

Iraq debates New Oil Pipeline to Jordan

By on 18th May 2022 in Iraq Oil & Gas News, Politics

From Amwaj Media. Any opinions expressed are those of the author(s), and do not necessarily reflect the views of Iraq Business News.

PM Kadhimi under fire as Iraq debates new oil pipeline to Jordan

Since taking office in May 2020, Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi has placed the activation of an oil pipeline to Jordan at the top of his agenda.

The idea is to transfer crude from the southern city of Basra to the Jordanian Red Sea port of Aqaba, reaching international markets via the Suez Canal.

However, plans for the pipeline have drawn heavy criticism from Iraqi political factions close to Tehran-despite the new opportunities it would create for Iran.

The full report can be viewed here (registration required).


