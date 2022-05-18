Navigate

Navigation

OPEC increases Iraq's Oil Quota

By on 18th May 2022 in Iraq Oil & Gas News

By John Lee.

OPEC has reportedly agreed to increase Iraq's oil production to 4.5 million barrels per day (bpd) in June.

The state-controlled Iraqi News Agency (INA) quotes Iraq's representative to OPEC, Muhammad Saadoun, as saying that oil production will then increase by 50,000 bpd each month from July to September.

He also predicted an  average oil price in excess of $100 per barrel until the third quarter of this year.

(Source: INA)


Deprecated: related_posts is deprecated since version 5.12.0! Use yarpp_related instead. in /srv/users/ibn/apps/ibn/public/wp-includes/functions.php on line 5323

Related posts:

Iraq Oil Exports increase in October Iraq Finalises October Oil Exports Iraq Oil Exports Exceed 3m BPD Iraq Finalises August Oil Exports
No comments yet.

Deprecated: get_currentuserinfo is deprecated since version 4.5.0! Use wp_get_current_user() instead. in /srv/users/ibn/apps/ibn/public/wp-includes/functions.php on line 5323

Leave a Reply