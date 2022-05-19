US Law Firm Awarded for Iraq Advisory Role

By John Lee.

New York-based law firm Cleary Gottlieb Steen & Hamilton LLP has won the Infrastructure and Energy Projects Team of the Year award at Law.com International's Middle East Legal Awards 2022.

According to a press release from the firm, it "was recognized for advising on Iraq's gas growth integrated project, one of the largest projects ever in Iraq."

The firm represented the Iraqi Ministry of Oil and two Iraqi state-owned companies, Basra Oil Company (BOC) and South Gas Company (SGC), in the major $27-billion investment project with France's TotalEnergies.

Cleary partner Andrew Bernstein and associate Jad Nasr were mentioned as part of the team advising the Iraqi government in a Law.com International article about the deal.

The firm had previously advised Iraq's oil ministry on a $17.2 billion deal with Shell and Mitsubishi to develop the infrastructure required to process natural gas in the southern part of Iraq.

(Source: Cleary Gottlieb)

