Anbar get Funding for Saudi Border Crossing

By on 22nd May 2022 in Construction & Engineering In Iraq, Iraq Industry & Trade News, Iraq Transportation News

By John Lee.

Iraq's Ministry of Finance has allocated one billion dinars (£700k) to Anbar Governorate to complete procedures relating to the Arar (Ar Ar) border crossing.

The border post with Saudi Arabia was re-opened in late 2020 following a 30-year closure.

Improving trade links between the two countries has been a priority for both governments.

(Source: Media Office of the Prime Minister)


