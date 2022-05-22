Central Bank of Iraq increases Capital

By John Lee.

The Central Bank of Iraq (CBI) has reportedly announced an increase in its capital.

State-owned Iraqi News Agency (INA) said that the capital will be increased from 3 trillion dinars (approximately $2 billion) to 5 trillion dinars.

It quotes the media office of CBI as saying that the increase was made using part of the profits achieved by CBI in 2021.

(Source: INA)

