Central Bank of Iraq increases Capital

By on 22nd May 2022 in Iraq Banking & Finance News

By John Lee.

The Central Bank of Iraq (CBI) has reportedly announced an increase in its capital.

State-owned Iraqi News Agency (INA) said that the capital will be increased from 3 trillion dinars (approximately $2 billion) to 5 trillion dinars.

It quotes the media office of CBI as saying that the increase was made using part of the profits achieved by CBI in 2021.

(Source: INA)


One Response to Central Bank of Iraq increases Capital


    Brad Adams     22nd May 2022 at 05:33 #

    What does that mean to Dinar value?


