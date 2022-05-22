Central Bank of Iraq increases Capital

By John Lee.
The Central Bank of Iraq (CBI) has reportedly announced an increase in its capital.
State-owned Iraqi News Agency (INA) said that the capital will be increased from 3 trillion dinars (approximately $2 billion) to 5 trillion dinars.
It quotes the media office of CBI as saying that the increase was made using part of the profits achieved by CBI in 2021.
(Source: INA)
Deprecated: related_posts is deprecated since version 5.12.0! Use yarpp_related instead. in /srv/users/ibn/apps/ibn/public/wp-includes/functions.php on line 5323
Notice: Only variables should be assigned by reference in /srv/users/ibn/apps/ibn/public/wp-content/plugins/subscribe-to-comments/subscribe-to-comments.php on line 590
Brad Adams 22nd May 2022 at 05:33 #
What does that mean to Dinar value?