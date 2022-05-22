NDC Finalises Action Plan for Iraq e-Governance Project

By John Lee.

The National Data Center, in coordination with experts from the United Kingdom and the World Bank, has held an meeting to develop the final draft of an action plan and roadmap for Iraq's digital transformation project.

Director, Dr. Ammar Mazhar Al-Tamimi, said the meeting followed an extensive phase of data collection and workshops within the ministries and government institutions.

The final plan, including costings, will be presented to the Higher Committee for E-Governance for approval.

(Source: Iraqi Cabinet)

