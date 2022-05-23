Loans of up to 3 Billion Dinars for Iraqi Farmers

By John Lee.

The Director of the Credit Department at the Agricultural Cooperative Bank of Iraq, Hussein Hekmat Al-Ghabban, has said that loans of up to 3 billion dinars ($2 million) are available to farmers to support a range of agricultural and livestock projects.

In a promotional video circulated by the Government of Iraq, he said the loans are funded by an initiative of the Central Bank of Iraq (CBI).

Loans of 250 million dinars or more will require a feasibility study and will need approval from the Director General and a "higher committee".

He added:

"All projects have the same priority. We do no differentiate between one project and another. Any project that advances the industrial sector is regarded as important."

(Source: Govt of Iraq)

: related_posts issince version 5.12.0! Use yarpp_related instead. inon line