Iraq plans 750-MW solar project in Muthanna

By John Lee.

Iraq is planning to build a 750-MW solar energy project in Al-Muthanna.

On a visit to the province, Electricity Minister Adel Karim said the project would be supported by "several secondary stations", to help meet the need for electricity.

The announcement follows major contracts over the past year with companies such as Masdar, Scatec and TotalEnergies.

(Source: Ministry of Electricity)

