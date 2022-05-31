Navigate

KRG Minister of Natural Resources Resigns

By on 31st May 2022 in Iraq Oil & Gas News, Politics

From Rudaw. Any opinions expressed are those of the author(s), and do not necessarily reflect the views of Iraq Business News.

The office of the Kurdistan Region Prime Minister announced on Thursday that Minister of Natural Resources, Kamal Atroshi (pictured), has resigned from his post over health issues, at a time of high tension between Erbil and Baghdad over the semi-autonomous Region's oil and gas laws.

