University of London degree programmes to be offered in Kurdistan Region of Iraq

H.E. Mr Aram Mohammed Qadir, The KRG Minister of Higher Education and Scientific Research, visited University of London on Thursday 26th of May to discuss setting up a London University Campus in Erbil.

The Minister met with several university officials including Vice Chancellor Wendy Thomson. The half day visit was attended by representatives from the FCDO, City & Guilds, GEMS Consulting, CISQ and the IBBC Management.

Christophe Michels MD of the Iraq Britain Business Council (IBBC) said:

"Establishing a London University Campus in Erbil would be a game changer not just for Kurdistan but for Iraq as a whole. We are pleased that this project, initiated by two IBBC members, is now being championed by both Governments at the highest level."

(Source: IBBC)

: related_posts issince version 5.12.0! Use yarpp_related instead. inon line