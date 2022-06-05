Five One Labs and AUK support Entrepreneurs in Duhok

From 51 Labs:

Five One Labs and AUK Collaborate to Provide Entrepreneurs a Community in Duhok

In a panel discussion at The American University of Kurdistan in Duhok, Five One Labs and AUK announced a partnership with AUK hosting our organization for a long-term program for students and entrepreneurs in Duhok.

This partnership will support entrepreneurs in the city with programs and opportunities to help develop feasible business models out of ideas so that these entrepreneurs can push the market in Duhok forward.

The event started with opening remarks by both Dr. Randal Rhodes, President of the American University of Kurdistan, and Mr. Ali Paracha, Five One Labs' Country Director in Iraq. Both highlighted the importance of a step like this and the expected outcomes of supporting the innovative and enthusiastic community in Duhok.

After that, Ms. Savo Rasoul, Five One Labs' Partnership and Community Manager, moderated a panel discussion with representatives of both parties and entrepreneurs of the city. Panelists were Dr. Dara Sherwani, Chair, Computer Science and Information Technology, Hedi Saleh, Five One Labs' Startup Support Manager in Erbil, Salar Faeq, Founder of Pi Marketing, and Payman Taha, Founder of Payman Designs.

During the panel discussion, both entrepreneurs focused on the importance of opportunities of this nature and how young people can benefit from such programs. Also, representatives of AUK and Five One Labs highlighted the mission and vision of this collaboration and how they believe in the potential that lies in the city in need of support.

At the end of the panel, students of the university and guests of the event asked questions that were answered by the panelists to help clear out the main idea of the upcoming program.

