IOCs in Iraq need Oil Wealth to Trickle Down

Why foreign oil companies in Iraq need oil wealth to trickle down

Iraq's oil wealth is among the greatest on the planet.

Total proven crude reserves are estimated at 150 billion barrels, and daily output is over 4.6 million barrels-making it the fifth-largest producer in the world.

But much of this wealth does not trickle down, and that is perhaps paradoxically particularly the case in the oil-rich south.

