New Report on Iraqi Transportation Sector

Transportation Sector in Iraq: Aviation & Maritime Scene Overview

The transportation sector plays a major role in the development of the country.

As a key factor in promoting the advancement of dependent operations, a strong transportation infrastructure will ensure the proper functioning of closely related sectors and present a reliable playground for emerging businesses and startups.

In this report, we thoroughly examine the Iraqi aviation and maritime scenes. From the number of flights and passengers, ships and cargo loads, to total revenues and wages.

Each component will be reviewed and analyzed to determine the current state of these sectors, as well as the depth of their impact on aviation and maritime transport.

Click here to download the full report.

(Source: Kapita, in partnership with GIZ)

