8.8% Growth Expected in Iraq this year

By on 9th June 2022 in Iraq Industry & Trade News

By John Lee.

GDP growth is forecast to hit 8.8 percent this year, according to the World Bank's latest Global Economic Prospects report.

This represents a small reduction on the previous forecast of 8.9 percent, issued in April.

Growth projections for the following two years remain unchanged, at 4.5 percent in 2023 and 3.0 percent in 2024.

Click here to download the full report.

(Source: World Bank)


