8.8% Growth Expected in Iraq this year

By John Lee.

GDP growth is forecast to hit 8.8 percent this year, according to the World Bank's latest Global Economic Prospects report.

This represents a small reduction on the previous forecast of 8.9 percent, issued in April.

Growth projections for the following two years remain unchanged, at 4.5 percent in 2023 and 3.0 percent in 2024.

Click here to download the full report.

(Source: World Bank)

: related_posts issince version 5.12.0! Use yarpp_related instead. inon line