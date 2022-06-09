By Al Monitor staff. Any opinions expressed here are those of the author(s) and do not necessarily reflect the views of Iraq Business News.

Iraqi parliament passes urgent food security bill



The Iraqi judiciary had blocked a previous version of the legislation, which empowers the government to address rising food prices and shortages resulting from the Ukraine war.

Click here to read the full article.

: related_posts issince version 5.12.0! Use yarpp_related instead. inon line