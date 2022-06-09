Navigate

Iraqi Parliament passes urgent Food Security Bill

9th June 2022 in Agriculture, Iraq Industry & Trade News, Politics

Iraqi parliament passes urgent food security bill

The Iraqi judiciary had blocked a previous version of the legislation, which empowers the government to address rising food prices and shortages resulting from the Ukraine war.

