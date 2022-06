By Abbas Kadhim, for the Atlantic Council. Any opinions expressed here are those of the author(s) and do not necessarily reflect the views of Iraq Business News.

Muqtada al-Sadr just issued a mass resignation decree. Where does Iraq go from here?

After eight months of stalemate in the Iraqi Council of Representatives (CoR), Muqtada al-Sadr ordered his parliamentary bloc to turn in their letters of resignation on June 12 and withdraw from the partially disabled legislature.

Click here to read the full article.