PM receives Iraq's first 'Babel' Handgun

By John Lee.

Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi, in his role as Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, has been presented with the first pistol to be produced by Iraq's Defence Industries Commission (Military Industrialization Authority).

The 'Babel' handgun was presented by the Commission's President, Mohamed Sahib Al Daraji, to the Prime Minister on the sidelines of a Ministerial Council meeting on national security.

The Prime Minister expressed his appreciation to Commission, and said the government will support Iraq's military industry to provide what the security forces need.

(Sources: Media Office of the Prime Minister, Defence Industries Commission)